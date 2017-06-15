Cardinals’ Wong is back on the DL. This time, it’s his right arm.

The St. Louis Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, less than 24 hours after he left a game against the Milwaukee Brewers with tightness in his right forearm.
The club is calling the injury a triceps strain and has recalled rookie Paul DeJong from Triple-A Memphis to fill Wong’s place on the big-league roster.
Wong had just been activated from the DL on Friday after missing 13 games with an injury to his left elbow, and has hit safely in every game since.
"Fortunately, we did get a look at it early enough to get him into the rehab process, and, hopefully, put it behind him," manager Mike Matheny said. "Just a shame, because he'd really been doing a nice job, especially at the plate."
Wong was 9 for 20 in the last six games, raising his season average to .301, which is tops for the Cardinals among starting position players. It also would be 15th in the National League were he not one plate appearance shy of qualifying.
DeJong, meanwhile, returns to St. Louis less than a week after being sent back to Memphis. In the 12 games he played at either second base or shortstop during Wong’s first stint on the DL, DeJong was 10 for 41 (.244) wit home run and four RBIs.
Matheny said DeJong impressed the coaching staff.
"I think his range impressed us when we got to see him on a little bit more of a consistent basis; He did a great job around the bag," Matheny said. "He took just good at bats."
He currently is tied for ninth in the Pacific Coast League with 13 home runs, and his .571 slugging percentage ranks 10th.
“I expect to just have some fun up here while I’m here and who knows how long it’ll be," DeJong said. "I’m just gonna enjoy every moment.”
Cecil Change
Beginning Friday with the Cardinals series in Baltimore, relief pitcher Brett Cecil will assume No. 27, which he wore for seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The number was unavailable to him when he arrived in St. Louis as a free agent in the off-season, because it was being used by third baseman Jhonny Peralta. Peralta was designated for assignment and ultimately given his release by the club Tuesday. Cecil had been wearing No. 21.
