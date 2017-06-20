St. Louis Cardinals

June 20, 2017 10:58 AM

Cardinals celebrating the 4th with $4 tickets

News-Democrat

The St. Louis Cardinals are offering discounted tickets for their July 4 weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

Tickets for loge, pavilion and terrace level seats for July 3, 5, and 6 are sale now for $4 each.

This four-game series will feature Fireworks Night presented by Cooper Tires after the game Monday, July 3 and a Patriotic Cardinals Socks promotional giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola and Powerade on Tuesday, July 4.

These specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/july.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game 0:18

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City 4:14

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City
Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans 1:17

Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans

View More Video