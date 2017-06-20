Cardinals celebrating the 4th with $4 tickets

The St. Louis Cardinals are offering discounted tickets for their July 4 weekend series against the Miami Marlins.
Tickets for loge, pavilion and terrace level seats for July 3, 5, and 6 are sale now for $4 each.
This four-game series will feature Fireworks Night presented by Cooper Tires after the game Monday, July 3 and a Patriotic Cardinals Socks promotional giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola and Powerade on Tuesday, July 4.
These specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/july.
