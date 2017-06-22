Remembering Darryl Kile 15 years after his untimely death

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Darryl Kile died in his sleep unexpectedly 15 years ago Thursday in a Chicago hotel room, shocking a team fan base already mourning the loss of beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck earlier that week.
BND senior editor Joe Ostermeier, the News-Democrat’s sports editor and Cardinals beat writer at the time, reminisced Thursday about Kile in an interview with KMOX Radio Sports Director Tom Ackerman. The interview was part of the Cardinals Network’s pregame show prior to the Redbirds’ afternoon game with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ostermeier, chairman of the St. Louis chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, recalled the writers’ creation of the Darryl Kile Award – presented each year since then by the Cardinals to a player they consider a good teammate, father and team leader. Past recipients include Mike Matheny, Woody Williams, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in memory of Kile, 33, who was 41-24 in three seasons with St. Louis and 133-119 in 12 seasons with the Cardinals, Houston and Colorado.
