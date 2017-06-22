Remembering Darryl Kile 15 years after his untimely death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game Pause 4:14 Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City 1:17 Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans 2:48 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after win over Cubs 1:58 St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham after Cardinals' win over Cubs 2:23 Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake after loss to Cubs 2:10 Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha skipped in rotation 1:07 Cardinals fans react to St. Louis being named best baseball city 2:43 Cardinals' Mike Matheny on Piscotty, Fowler injuries 1:09 12-year-old who had kidney transplant throws out first pitch at Cards game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email BND columnist Joe Ostermeier was interviewed Thursday about the death of Carindals pitcher Darryl Kile 15 years ago. KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman conducted the interview about Kile and the current baseball team's pitching, offense and defense woes. bweisenstein@bnd.com

BND columnist Joe Ostermeier was interviewed Thursday about the death of Carindals pitcher Darryl Kile 15 years ago. KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman conducted the interview about Kile and the current baseball team's pitching, offense and defense woes. bweisenstein@bnd.com