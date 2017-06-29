Cardinals sign fourth- and sixth-round picks

The St. Louis Cardinals are continuing to reach contract agreements with their selections from last week’s MLB draft.
Multiple sources, including the Southeastern Conference, have confirmed the signing of fourth-round pick Kramer Robertson, a shortstop from LSU taken No. 124 by St. Louis. The Cardinals announced Thursday they have also signed catcher Zach Jackson, their sixth-round pick.
St. Louis has signed 36 players from the draft. It has until 4 p.m. July 7 to come to terms with its remaining picks. Otherwise, they will become draft-eligible in 2018.
Kramer was drafted last season by the Cleveland Indians but elected to return to LSU for his senior season. He batted .319 for the College World Series runners-up.
Financial terms have not yet been released, but according to the MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement, Kramer’s slot value is $424,800.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson, who is listed at 6-6 in some media reports, was selected out of Winter Haven High in Florida with the 184th overall pick. The left-handed hitter batted .441 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 95 plate appearances for Winter Haven.
Jackson, who had signed with Florida, is intriguing more for his bat than his defense. There is a possibility he will not remain at catcher.
The slot value for the 184th pick is $243,500.
The Cardinals also announced they have agreed to terms with 38th-round pick Jim Voyles, a right-handed reliever from Florida State. The 6-7, 205-pound senior reliever was 4-0 with a 4.46 ERA for the Seminoles. He was the 1,144th pick overall.
