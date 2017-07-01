Evening of milestones at Busch as Cardinals subdue Nationals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:46 Welcome to the big leagues, Alex Mejia Pause 2:09 Cardinals promote Mozeliak, name new GM 1:35 Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong after win over Nats 2:20 Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham after win over Nats 1:56 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after win over Nats 2:10 Cardinals' Matheny gives update on Molina's sore knee 2:33 Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong talks arm injury 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game 4:14 Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City 1:17 Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Cardinals rookie Alex Mejia talks about his first hit and first home run in Saturday night's victory over the Nationals. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com