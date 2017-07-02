More Videos

  Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina on being selected to All-Star team

    St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about being selected to the National League All-Star team.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about being selected to the National League All-Star team.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about being selected to the National League All-Star team. dwilhelm@bnd.com

St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals will send two to All-Star Game

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

July 02, 2017 7:06 PM

ST. LOUIS

Catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Carlos Martinez will represent the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League in the 88th annual All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami.

It’s the eighth All-Star Game selection for Molina, an eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner who began Sunday batting .268 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 68 games.

Molina finished third behind San Francisco’s Buster Posey in the fan balloting but made the team on the results of player balloting.

Molina said he was “surprised” by his selection because “there’s so many good catchers in the league.”

“I was happy, too,” he said. “Any time you get selected by the players, it’s a great honor. To represent your team and to be part of the group, the All-Star group, it’s a great honor. It means a lot.”

Martinez, who fell to 6-7 with a 3.15 ERA on Sunday in a 7-2 loss to Washington, opened the game with a 2.88 ERA, fourth-best in the NL, in 16 starts. He ranked seventh in strikeouts (121) and sixth in innings (106 1/3). Opponents were batting just .199 against Martinez.

  Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez on being named to All-Star team

    St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, through interpreter Alexandra Noboa, talks about his feelings on being named a National League All-Star.

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez on being named to All-Star team

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, through interpreter Alexandra Noboa, talks about his feelings on being named a National League All-Star.

dwilhelm@bnd.com

It’s the second All-Star Game selection for Martinez, who like Molina, was voted onto the team by his peers. Martinez also made the NL team in 2015, although he didn’t appear in the game.

“I’m really thankful and really happy to be given the opportunity to go to the All-Star Game, especially (because of) the fans and everyone who voted for me and the Cardinals, who are giving me a chance right now to play every day,” Martinez said through interpreter Alexandra Noboa.

Molina was pleased for Martinez.

“Carlos deserves it,” he said. “He’s been pitching good for us. I’m looking forward to that time over there with him and I’ll enjoy it.

“(Martinez) is getting more mature. He’s preparing himself better. He’s locating his pitches way better than he did back in the day. Right now, he’s a pitcher.”

David Wilhelm: @DavidMWilhelm

