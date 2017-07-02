Cardinals will send two to All-Star Game

More Videos 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Pause 1:02 Hofbrauhaus receives liquor license 1:35 Watch as Mascoutah football team stands with police during anthem 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier 0:14 Police investigate in East St. Louis 1:49 Spider-Man: Homecoming 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:16 Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 2:47 Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials 2:38 Rays pitcher, Highland native Jake Odorizzi starts in win over Cardinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina on being selected to All-Star team St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about being selected to the National League All-Star team. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talks about being selected to the National League All-Star team. dwilhelm@bnd.com

