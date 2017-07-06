Cardinals announce four new theme nights

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the addition of four new theme nights for the 2017 season.
In anticipation of his upcoming concert at Busch Stadium later this September, the Cardinals will host Billy Joel Night on Wednesday, Aug.9. Fans that purchase a special Billy Joel theme ticket will receive a Billy Joel bobblehead and can enjoy pregame entertainment provided by Spanky’s Dueling Pianos in Riverview Corner.
A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to support music education in St. Louis.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Cardinals will host Negro Leagues Tribute Night when the Redbirds take on the Kansas City Royals. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive a throwback St. Louis Stars cap, which represented St. Louis in the Negro Leagues from 1922-1931 and 1937-1943. F
ans will also be able to enjoy a traveling history exhibit and special pregame Q&A presentation with executives from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 is IndyCar Night presented by Gateway Motorsports Park. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive a racing-inspired Cardinals t-shirt and a general admission ticket to the IndyCar series race at Gateway Motorsports Park the following Saturday. Select IndyCar drivers will also be on hand to sign autographs for fans before the start of the game.
The Cardinals have teamed with Washington University and the Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center to host Transplant Awareness Night on Thursday, Aug. 24. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals cap supporting organ donation and a portion of each ticket will also be donated back to support transplants and organ donation.
Fans can purchase tickets for these Theme Nights and view the remaining 2017 Theme schedule at cardinals.com/theme.
