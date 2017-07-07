Dexter Fowler was activivated from the 10-day DL in time for the Cardinals’ three-game series against the Mets.
Cardinals make roster moves to make room for Fowler

July 07, 2017 3:47 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Jose Martinez to triple-A Memphis.

Fowler, 31, missed 12 games with a right heel spur but will be in the lineup for a three-game home series against the New York Mets.

The center fielder was signed as a free agent from the Chicago Cubs with a five-year contract worth $16.5 million annually. He returns to a .245 batting average with 10 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs.

Fowler ranks second among St. Louis players with 40 runs scored and his 35 RBIs rank fourth.

Martinez opened the season on the major league roster for the first time in his career. The right-handed hitter batted .280 with five home runs and 17 RBIs this season and has appeared in 50 games. Martinez has made 26 starts and has two outfield assists.

Martinez missed 17 games, from May 7-28, with a left groin injury.

