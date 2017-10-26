Eversgerd gets the call. Carlyle native will join Cardinals’ coaching staff.

The St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday announced the promotion of Carlyle High School graduate Bryan Eversgerd from pitching coach at their triple-A affliate in Memphis to the big-league staff in St. Louis.

The team also announced the hiring of Mike Maddux as pitching coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike to the Cardinals organization,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said. “We also look forward to giving Bryan Eversgerd a well-deserved opportunity on our major league staff.”

Eversgerd, 48, was believed to be the top internal candidate to replace Derek Lilliquist, who was informed on Oct. 3 he would not return as pitching coach.

The Carlyle High School graduate helped lead the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds to the Pacific Coast League championship this past season. He also was widely credited for his work with pitchers Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, John Brebbia and others who were promoted from Memphis to help the Cardinals make a late run toward a spot in the playoffs.

This represents the second time Eversgerd has worked his way through the minors and into a big league job.

After high school and two seasons at Kaskaskia College, Eversgerd, a left-handed pitcher, attended an open tryout for the Cardinals in June of 1989. He earned a free-agent contract, which he was able to parlay into a four-year big league career with St. Louis, the Montreal Expos and Texas Rangers.

He pitched in 76 games, including one start, in 1994-95 and 1997-98. He finished 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA in 96 innings, calling it quits in 2000 after two seasons with Class AAA Memphis in the Cardinals’ system. Eversgerd began coaching with the organization almost immediately. The 2017 season was his fifth in Class AAA.

Eversgerd has coached the likes of Michael Wacha, Carlos Martinez, Marco Gonzales, Alex Reyes, Shelby Miller, Tyler Lyons, Sam Tuivailala, Seth Maness and many others.

In an interview at spring training this season, Eversgerd marveled at the chance he had to pitching in the major leagues, with the Cardinals twice, Montreal and Texas in a stretch from 1994-98.

“Big-time long odds, and that’s OK. It’s all right,” Eversgerd said. “I was raised, ‘Hey, if you want something, you’ve got to work for it and it can happen.’ It was a dream come true for me.”

His playing career spanned 76 appearances, most of those with the Cardinals and Expos in 1994 and 1995. He pitched in three games for Texas in 1997 and was in eight games for the Cardinals in 1998, his last season.

“I didn’t have enough stuff to stay in the big leagues. I ran out of stuff,” said Eversgerd, who also pitched in the Boston and San Diego minor-league organizations. “I could do all the little things. I fielded my position and things like that. But I just didn’t have enough stuff at the end of the day.”

He said he enjoys working with young pitchers, something he did with Triple-A Memphis and a task he’ll have as the bullpen coach with the Cardinals next season.

“It’s a lot of fun being around the (players). They keep me young,” Eversgerd said. “I remember what it was like to be in their situation. Maybe there’s just a little advice I can offer them, one little thing they might get from me that helps take them to the big leagues.

“That’s what it’s all about: How many of these kids can we get to the big leagues and help the big league team? That’s our job. In Triple-A especially, we have to have these kids ready to help at the major-league level. When they get to that level, it’s less of the mechanical side and a little more of the mental side of how they set up hitters, how they use the stuff they have.”

He also said he appreciates the history of the Cardinals, and the help he got his rookie year from veterans like Ozzie Smith, Tom Pagnozzi, Todd Zeile and Jose Oquendo, who returns to the team as the third base coach this coming season.

“They took good care of me,” Eversgerd said. “That’s the thing with the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s about taking care of the next guy. You learn from the guys ahead of you; they take care of you. Then when you’re older, you take care of the younger guy coming again. It’s the same atmosphere now.”

News-Democrat reporter David Wilhelm contributed to this report.