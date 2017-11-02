Red Sox are next stop in Tony LaRussa’s career

Two weeks since saying his role as the Arizona Diamondbacks as chief baseball analyst was more demanding than he realized, former Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa is joining the Boston Red Sox front office.
The team that defeated LaRussa’s Redbirds in the 2004 World Series hired the 73-year-old Hall of Famer’s to be vice president and special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
“I’m not gonna sit home,” La Russa told the Arizona Republic when he left the Diamondbacks Oct 18. “I’m gonna do something. I’ve had a few calls already that people are interested. So, we’ll see what’s out there.”
The Red Sox say LaRussa will consult in all areas of the organization’s baseball operations, both at the minor league and major league levels.
LaRussa began his managerial career in 1979 with the Chicago White Sox, leading the long-suffering team to 99 wins and a division championship in 1983. He moved onto the Oakland Athletics in 1986 and won three consecutive American League pennants and the World Series in 1989.
His 16 seasons in St. Louis were perhaps his most productive. The team won three National League pennants and World Series titles in 2006 and 2011, making him one of just two managers in baseball history with titles in both major leagues.
He retired from the dugout the day after St. Louis celebrated the 2011 championship with a downtown parade. LaRussa was just 35 wins shy of John McGraw at No. 2 on the all-time list.
LaRussa worked as a special assistant to former baseball commissioner Bud Selig. He joined the Diamondbacks as chief baseball executive in 2015 and 2016 before taking the role from which he resigned.
He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, attracting some controversy for his decision to be depicted with a plain cap on his plaque.
