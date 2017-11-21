Cardinals Winter Warm-up tickets go on sale Friday

Admission tickets for the St. Louis Cardinals’ 22nd annual Winter Warm-Up will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24.
The largest fundraising effort organized by Cardinals Care, Winter Warm-Up will take place Jan.13-15 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Event times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
Beginning Friday morning, fans can purchase admission tickets for the three-day Winter Warm-Up online at cardinals.com/WWU and at the Busch Stadium Box Office. Those who order online by noon on Jan. 4 will receive their tickets in the mail. Fans who order after that deadline can pick up tickets at the Busch Stadium Box Office s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5-11. Winter Warm-Up Will Call opens on Friday, January 12, at the Hyatt Regency at noon until 7 p.m.
The prices for admission tickets will remain the same as previous years; $40 for fans age 16 and older, $10 for children age 5 to 15. Kidsyounger than 5 years old are admitted for free. Members of the military, police and fire departments with an active ID can receive one free adult admission ticket which must be obtained in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office or at the event.
Never miss a local story.
Busch Stadium Box Office will be closed Nov. 24 and December 25-30, January 1 and on weekends.
Winter Warm-Up raises money for Cardinals Care, the team’s charitable fund whose mission is caring for kids in the Cardinals community. Fans can meet their favorite players at autograph sessions, play interactive games, share memories with Hall of Famers, take photos with Fredbird, shop memorabilia, participate in live and silent auctions, and participate in Q&A sessions with Cardinals players, front office members and media.
Many players’ autographs are free with an admission ticket, while others require an autograph ticket available through a specific additional donation. All autograph tickets will be sold online and at the Busch Stadium Box Office beginning Monday, Dec. 11 at noon through Thursday, Jan. 11 at noon.
Fans can visit cardinals.com/WWU in December for details, including player autograph dates, times and, if required, additional donation amounts. Any remaining autograph tickets not sold online will be available at the Winter Warm-Up.
For complete event details, schedule and frequently asked questions, visit cardinals.com/WWU
Comments