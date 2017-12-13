Costas named to broadcast wing of Hall of Fame

Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Bob Costas will be inducted into the media wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, next summer, the Hall announced Wednesday.
Costas, 65, has broadcast major-league baseball and the NFL and has been the studio host of the Olympics for two decades. His award is named for Ford C. Frick, who served as Baseball Commissioner from 1951 to 1965.
He will be honored July 28 as part of the Hall of Fame weekend July 27-30 in Cooperstown.
“For almost 40 years, Bob Costas has presented an incredibly thoughtful and informed voice on every game he calls for NBC, The Baseball Network and MLB Network,” Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson said in a release. “But it’s Bob’s pure affection for baseball that has made him a national treasure. From the first day he entered our living rooms, Bob became one of the national pastime’s greatest friends.”
Never miss a local story.
He began his career with KMOX Radio in St. Louis, and then rose to national prominence with NBC and the MLB Network, in addition to his non-baseball duties. He joins Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Joe Garagiola and Tim McCarver, among others, in the Hall of Fame’s broadcast wing.
Costas beat out Buck’s son, Joe Buck, for the honor. Others up for the award: Buddy Blattner, Dizzy Dean, Don Drysdale, Al Michaels, Joe Morgan and Pee Wee Reese.
Other Frick honorees through the years include Vin Scully, Mel Allen, Red Barber, Bob Prince, Jerry Coleman, Jon Miller, Bob Uecker and Lindsey Nelson, among others.
Comments