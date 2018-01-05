Cardinals unlikely to add Josh Donaldson this offseason

The Cardinals might need to cross a name off their offseason wish list.
According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Toronto Blue Jays are not actively looking to move third baseman Josh Donaldson.
#BlueJays not currently engaged in active trade talks involving Josh Donaldson, source says. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 4, 2018
St. Louis had been connected to the 2015 AL MVP as they search for another big bat to pair with offseason addition Marcell Ozuna. The Cardinals were also connected to Orioles all-star third baseman Manny Machado, but were not one of 10 teams to make an offer for him.
The Cardinals also tried to acquire 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, but he refused to waive his no-trade clause. Stanton ended up being traded to the Yankees.
Donaldson is a free agent after the 2018 season.
