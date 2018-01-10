Do you want Jim Edmonds’ or Ray Lankford’s autograph? Here’s how to get it this summer.

Former St. Louis Cardinals Jim Edmonds, Rick Ankiel, Mark Whiten, and Ray Lankford will be a part of the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game festivities in O’Fallon, Missouri.
Fans can purchase a $50 autograph pass ticket for access to a two-hour pregame autograph experience with the four former Cardinals. A limited amount of autograph pass tickets are available. Tickets are available by calling the River City Rascals’ box office at 636-240-2287 or at rivercityrascals.com.
Fans will be limited to one autograph per person, per player and the players will not pose for photos with ticket holders.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. July 10 at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri.
The event is part of the Frontier League home run derby and all-star game festivities from July 10-11.
