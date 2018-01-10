Jim Edmonds
Jim Edmonds M. SPENCER GREEN AP
Jim Edmonds M. SPENCER GREEN AP

St. Louis Cardinals

Do you want Jim Edmonds’ or Ray Lankford’s autograph? Here’s how to get it this summer.

News-Democrat

January 10, 2018 05:23 PM

Former St. Louis Cardinals Jim Edmonds, Rick Ankiel, Mark Whiten, and Ray Lankford will be a part of the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game festivities in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Fans can purchase a $50 autograph pass ticket for access to a two-hour pregame autograph experience with the four former Cardinals. A limited amount of autograph pass tickets are available. Tickets are available by calling the River City Rascals’ box office at 636-240-2287 or at rivercityrascals.com.

Fans will be limited to one autograph per person, per player and the players will not pose for photos with ticket holders.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. July 10 at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is part of the Frontier League home run derby and all-star game festivities from July 10-11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

    St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham talks about reaching 20 home runs and 20 steals for the 2017 season.

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season
Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials 2:47

Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials
Rays pitcher, Highland native Jake Odorizzi starts in win over Cardinals 2:38

Rays pitcher, Highland native Jake Odorizzi starts in win over Cardinals

View More Video