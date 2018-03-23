Cardinals option three to Memphis

Pitcher Josh Lucas, first baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Harrison Bader on Friday were optioned to Class AAA Memphis by the St. Louis Cardinals as the team continued to trim its roster for Opening Day.
St. Louis also announced that veteran reliever Jason Motte, 35, has been unconditionally released.
The Cardinals have 36 players remaining in camp at Jupiter, Fla., including 10 non-roster invitees.
With Voit and Bader being optioned, utilityman Yairo Munoz and catcher Francisco Pena will be on the roster when St. Louis opens the season Thursday in New York against the Mets.
Lucas was unscored upon in nine games and 11 1/3 innings in spring training. Voit and Bader, who broke into the major leagues last year, both fared well in spring training but will not be needed initially.
Voit batted .288 (15-for-52) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBIs in 23 games. Bader batted .313 (15-for-48) with seven doubles, one triple, five RBIs and two stolen bases in 21 games.
