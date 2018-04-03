Cardinals will unveil new food, ballpark upgrades on Opening Day

Another baseball season will open in St. Louis on Thursday when the home team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:15 p.m.
It will be the 137th Opening Day for the team known most commonly as the Cardinals. It's a history that goes back to May 2, 1882, when the then-St. Louis Brown Stockings defeated the Louisville Eclipse 9-7.
Gates at Busch Stadium III open at 3 p.m. Thursday with the introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers beginning at 5:35 p.m. and annual motorcade of current players to follow.
The first pitch thrown by Bob Gibson to Tim McCarver will be at 6:09 p.m.
Below are some other Opening day details you should know:
New Concessions
Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich: Classic St. Louis fare from The Hill dating back to 1918, the sandwich includes hot salami, Italian bread, pepper jack cheese, diced onions, sliced pepperoncini and deli mustard. It comes with house blend chips and is served at the concourse stand behind Section 151 for $14.25.
Coca-Cola Cantina Street Tacos: Three tacos with Coca-Cola marinated house smoked pork, Coca-Cola infused BBQ sauce, fresh pico de gallo, toasted onions and a lime wedge will be available at the Coke Cantina at Gate 1 for $9.
Grilled Chicken Bats: Smoked chicken legs with choice of barbecue, buffalo or hot honey sauces comes with house blend chips and grilled jalapeños. They are available at the Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $7.
Sausage Bites: Bacon-onion-cheddar, whiskey-peppercorn or mango-habanero sausages topped with spicy aioli also come with house blend chips and a grilled jalapeño. They are served at the Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $8.75.
Jumbo Shrimp Skewer: Four Jumbo Shrimp, grilled to order, marinated with minced garlic and fresh lime include house blend chips and grilled jalapeño at the Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $12.
Grand Slam Mixed Grill: A sampling of grilled chicken bats, sausage bites and jumbo shrimp skewer. House blend chips and grilled jalapeño are included. It's all served at the Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $25.
Busch Upgrades
Budweiser Terrace:A redesign and renovation of the upper right field seating area and adjacent concourse on Level 4. The 20,000 square foot multilevel area includes two full-service bars, standing areas and lounge seating within the bowl of the stadium, cabana seating with urban garden accents on the concourse, open air BBQ grill and a newly-constructed covered performance stage. Fans do not need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace and standing/lounge areas within the seating bowl are all available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Budweiser Terrace will serve as the main activation area for Cardinals Theme Ticket events and live pregame performances.
1764 Craft Pub: Located behind Section 141, the new 1764 Craft Pub features a variety of local and national beer. With nearly 30 varieties of beer and 40 taps, guests will find a wide representations of local beers.
Self-Ordering Concession Kiosks: Located at concession stands outside Section 135 (Double Play Tap ‘n Grill) & 162 (Ballpark Favorites), a new self-ordering platform will allow guests to view menus with photos, make selections, customize their order and process payment directly at the terminal. The secure payment platform ensures guests have full control over their payment and even have the ability to process digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Terrace Market: A third Schnucks Grab ‘N Go Market has been added on the Terrace level behind Section 450. The self-serve, pay at the register store gives fans the option to purchase a variety of soda, beer, water, dry snacks, novelty ice cream, and fresh sandwiches, salads and wraps.
AT&T Coverage: AT&T has completed upgrades to its wireless system in the ballpark.
What's allowed and what's not
Permitted: Fans may bring empty cups, empty mugs, empty plastic bottles and ice packs into Busch Stadium.
Not Permitted: Backpacks, alcohol, thermoses, hard-sided coolers, aluminum or glass cans/bottles, and commercial camera equipment are not allowed.
Ballpark Pass
Fans can attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month for a monthly fee of $29.99. Subscribers will have a standing room only ticket to each regular season game (except Opening Day) digitally delivered to their smartphone via the MLB.com Ballpark app. The subscription will automatically renew each month and subscribers can cancel at any time. To purchase the Budweiser Cardinals Ballpark Pass or for more information, visit cardinals.com/pass.
Getting to the Game
Per the Missouri Department of Transportation, fans who drive to Busch Stadium should be aware of the following on-going road closures:
- I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound from Arsenal to Shrewsbury until December.
- I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois until December.
- I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound across the Poplar Street Bridge through December.
- Clark Street will be closed to vehicular traffic in between the stadium and Ballpark Village.
- Fans will notice some construction on the second phase of Ballpark Village. While some areas are closed off to vehicular traffic, pedestrian access remains open to Ballpark Village as well as Clark Street. Fans are encouraged to allow extra time and pay attention to signs as they make their way to the ballpark.
