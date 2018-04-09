Cardinals activate Holland, send Mayers to Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that they have recalled closer Greg Holland from his extended spring training stay in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Cardinals signed last season's National League saves leader to a one-year free-agent contract worth a reported $14 million on March 30. Holland pitched two scoreless innings for the Class A Palm Beach Cardinals.
To make room on the roster, the team optioned right-handed reliever Mike Mayers to triple-A Memphis. Mayers, 26, was a surprise addition to the opening day roster after allowing just two earned runs in 13 spring training innings. He's been used sparingly as a member of manager Mike Matheny's eight-man bullpen, however, pitching just two innings in the team's first nine games.
Holland, 32, pitched for the National League Wild Card-qualifying Colorado Rockies in 2017 after spending his first six Major League seasons with the Kansas City Royals.
The three-time All-Star saved 41 games in 2017, tied with the Dodgers Kenley Jansen for the National League lead and he tied the Rockies franchise single-season saves record.
Holland has a career record of 21-18 with a 2.60 ERA in 370 career appearances covering 377.0 innings with 500 strikeouts. He has converted 186 saves in 206 opportunities.
In 2017, Holland was named National League Comeback Player of the Year and also earned National League Relief Pitcher of the Month for April and May converting 19 of 19 saves and his first 23 saves, not recording a blown save until June 15.
Holland will wear uniform no. 56.
