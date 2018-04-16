Dismal forecast postpones Cardinals-Cubs game

The St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Chicago Cubs, scheduled for Monday night at Wrigley Field, was postponed by a forecast calling for inclement weather and wind chills in the 20s.
The game will be made up July 21 as part of a day-night doubleheader. The first game will begin at 12:05 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game at 6:15.
Fans will need separate tickets for each game. Tickets for the postponed game Monday will be honored for the 12:05 p.m. game July 21; no ticket exchange is necessary.
The teams will try to begin their series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. The forecast high is 42 degrees. The Cardinals will send right-hander Adam Wainwright (0-2, 5.06 ERA) to the mound. He will be opposed by Cubs newcomer Tyler Chatwood (0-2, 4.91 ERA).
Luke Weaver (2-0, 2.08 ERA) will pitch for St. Louis at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday against the Cubs' Jon Lester (1-0, 4.40 ERA). Weaver will replace Michael Wacha, who instead will toil at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Busch Stadium against the lowly Cincinnati Reds.
On Monday morning, the Cardinals activated reliever Luke Gregerson and infielder Jedd Gyorko from the disabled list. Gregerson had been sidelined by a strained left hamstring; Gyorko was out with a strained right hamstring.
Right-hander Mike Mayers and infielder Yairo Munoz were sent to Class AAA Memphis.
