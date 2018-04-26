Cardinals bring another Memphis prospect onto pitching staff

Another pitching prospect joined the Cardinals in St. Louis before their game Thursday against the New York Mets.
The team promoted 25-year-old right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis at the expense of right-handed reliever John Brebbia.
Gant has been outstanding in four starts with the Memphis Redbirds, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.25 ERA. He's third in the Pacific Coast League with 24 innings pitched. He appeared in seven games last season, two of them starts. Including his 20 appearances with the Atlanta Braves in 2016, Gant has a career mark of 1-5 with a 4.81 ERA.
The Cardinals acquired Grant in December 2016 in a trade involving left-hander Jaime Garcia.
Brebbia earned his first career save with three scoreless innings against the Mets on Wednesday. He has not allowed a run in five major-league innings this season and has struck out seven. He also struck out four without allowing a run in 1 2/3 innings in Memphis.
The Cardinals will make another move Thursday or Friday when they promote Jack Flaherty to make a start Saturday in Pittsburgh.
