Cardinals' carousel continues to spin players to and from Memphis

The Cardinals' St. Louis-to-Memphis shuttle left some more rubber on Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The team optioned relief pitcher Mike Mayers back to triple-A for the third time this season and promoted first baseman Luke Voit. St. Louis has made similar roster moves on all but three days since April 18, with four different pitchers being sent down along the way.
Voit will become the 35th member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster to be in uniform with the big league team this season. He's joined the team in time for a two-game interleague series against the Chicago White Sox, which opened Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
The move reduces the Cardinals' bullpen to eight, which is palatable to manager Mike Matheny because of days off Monday and Thursday of this week and Wednesday of next week. St. Louis, meanwhile, has struggled offensively, particularly during a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Voit, 27, was batting .205 in 12 games at Memphis after missing the early portion of the season with an oblique strain. In 62 games last year, the right-handed St. Louis native batted .246 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
Mayers was most recently recalled April 27 and closed out Saturday's loss in relief. He's yet to earn a decision but has a 1.35 ERA and one save in 6.2 innings.
More roster moves are likely with relief pitchers Ryan Sherriff and Sam Tuivailala due to return from rehab assignments.
John Brebbia also likely will return sooner than later. He was sent to Memphis last last week having yet to surrender an earned run this year. His demotion made room, however, for Jack Flaherty to take Saturday's start in place of the injured Adam Wainwright.
Right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes also is on the cusp of a rehab assignment and could be with the Cardinals by the end of the month.
