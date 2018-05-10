Cardinals place NL ERA leader Carlos Martinez on disabled list

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that they have placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 9, and recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from the Class AAA Memphis Redbirds.
Martinez, who is leading the National League with his 1.62 ERA, worked five innings in his start Tuesday vs. Minnesota, taking a 7-1 loss, his first defeat in seven starts since Opening Day. He complained later of pain in his back, later determined to be a muscle strain.
Martinez is 3-2 in eight starts and leads the Cardinals with 50 innings and 47 strikeouts.
Mayers was optioned Monday after he gained the win with three innings of relief Sunday against the Chicago Cubs in a 14-inning contest. Mayers is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA and one save in five games (9 2/3 innings) this season.
