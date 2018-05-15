Flaherty will start against Twins as Wainwright goes back to DL

The St. Louis Cardinals are calling on rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty to take the start against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field tonight.
Flaherty will take the roster spot of Adam Wainwright, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 with an injury to his right elbow that forced him out Sunday's game at San Diego.
In two starts with the Cardinals this season, Flaherty is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and has struck out 11 batters in 10 innings pitched. In his five starts at triple-A Memphis, Flaherty is 4-1 and his 2.27 ERA is second in the Pacific Coast League. He also has 41 strikeouts, including a season-high 13 batters in his most recent start on May 9 at Oklahoma City.
This is Wainwright's third trip to the disabled list, including a stint to start the season due to a sore hamstring. He was activated from the 10-day DL in time for Sunday's start, but experienced continued problems with the elbow that landed him there.
He walked six and allowed two runs on three hits in the eventual Cardinals loss. He threw 79 pitches in just 2 1/3 innings against the Padres.
