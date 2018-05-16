Gregerson is fourth Cardinals pitcher this week to go on the DL

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have placed right-handed pitcher Luke Gregerson on the 10-day disabled list with an impingement in his throwing shoulder.
Reliever John Brebbia has been recalled from triple-A Memphis.
Gregerson, 34, worked one-third of an inning in the Cardinals' 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday. He allowed a pair of runs, including one unearned when he threw errantly into right field in an attempted force out at first base.
He’s appeared in a total of 12 games this season, allowing eight runs on eight hits in 8.1 innings pitched.
Brebbia was charged with a loss in the Cardinals 13-inning loss to the San Diego Padres Saturday, despite striking out four in two innings. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six relief appearances. He’s struck out 14 in his 10 innings pitched.
Gregerson is the fourth Cardinals pitcher to go on the disabled list this week. He joins Carlos Martínez (right lat strain), Tyler Lyons (mid back strain), Adam Wainwright (right elbow inflammation).
