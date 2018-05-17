Cardinals disable Kelly, move Wainwright on 60-day DL

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a strain to his right hamstring and promoted his Memphis backup, Steven Baron.
To make room on the 40-man Major League roster, the team moved right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright to the 60-day disabled list with continued inflammation in his pitching elbow. Wainwright was put on the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
Wainwright was at Busch Stadium on Thursday, prior to the Cardinals' game against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he declined comment.
"Adam is a different sort of equation right now," said John Mozeliak, the team's President of Baseball Operations. "Obviously being placed on the 60, it's clearly hitting the pause button."
Baron, 27, who was signed as a minor league free-agent last December, will be making his first appearance in the majors since a four-game stint with Seattle in 2015.
The right-handed hitting Baron was batting .153 (9 for 59) in 17 starts for Memphis, throwing out four of 10 attempted base stealers. He has a career .233 batting mark with 29 home runs and 255 RBIs in 642 minor league games.
The Cardinals have had five players go on the disabled list in the past week: Carlos Martínez (right lat strain), Tyler Lyons (mid back strain), Adam Wainwright (right elbow inflammation), Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) and now Kelly.
Baron has been assigned uniform No. 61.
Comments