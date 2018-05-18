Shortstop DeJong is latest to join Cardinals' disabled list

The St. Louis Cardinals added shortstop Paul DeJong to their growing 10-day disabled list Friday.
DeJong fractured a bone in his hand after being hit by a pitch during the Cardlinals loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night. He's joined on the DL by right-handed reliever Matt Bowman, who also was disabled Friday with blisters on the index and middle fingers of his throwing hand. Bowman's transaction is retroactive to Thursday.
Taking their place on the roster will be infielder Yairo Munoz, who made the team out of spring training after arriving in St. Louis via a trade for Stephen Piscotty, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
DeJong is the lone player on the roster to have appeared in all 41 of the Cardinals' games. He's batting .260 with eight home runs and 19 RBI this season. He leads teh team with with 71 total bases.
Since making his debut on May 28, 2017, DeJong is ranked 3rd among all Major League middle infielders in home runs with 33, trailing only the Twins Brian Dozier and the Indians Francisco Lindor who both have 34.
Bowman, who led the Cardinals with 75 appearances last season, has appeared in 17 games this year, going 0-1 with a 5.82 ERA while striking out 20 in 17.0 innings pitched.
Muñoz appeared in 11 games with the Cardinals in April, batting .111 (2-for-18) and making three starts at third base. The right-handed hitting rookie infielder was batting .287 with three home runs and 13 RBI in Memphis, making starts at shortstop, second base, third base, left field and center field.
O’Neill also debuted with the Cardinals earlier this season, appearing in six games. The right-handed hitting outfielder was batting .319 with a team-high 13 home runs and 31 RBI for Memphis. O’Neill currently ranks among Pacific Coast League leaders in home runs, RBIs, OPS and batting.
O’Neill hit four homers in the past week for Memphis, including two on May 14 vs. Nashville.
The Cardinals disabled list has now swelled to 10 players, with seven of those players joining the list in the past 10 days.
Comments