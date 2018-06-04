Cardinals use their top pick to draft high school third baseman

The St. Louis Cardinals, armed with three selections during the first night of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, selected third baseman Nolan Gorman out of Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Phoenix, Ariz., with the 19thoverall pick in the opening round.
“We’re very excited for the opportunity to draft Nolan Gorman,” stated St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “You’re always looking for opportunities at every draft, and picking at No. 19, we weren’t sure what that would bring tonight. Gorman has a different profile than what we have picked before, and we’re excited to draft this kind of player into our system.”
Gorman, 18, stands 6-1, 210 pounds. The left handed-hitting third baseman batted .419 (116-for-277) with 32 home runs, 118 RBI and 115 runs scored in his high school career. As a senior, he helped lead the Eagles to their first 6A state championship, batting .421 with 10 home runs, 46 walks, a .640 on-base percentage and .896 slugging percentage in 32 games.
Baseball American rated Gorman the 14th best prospect in the draft (he had rated as high as No. 6), declaring he has the best raw power in the draft class. He had the highest exit velocity at the National High School Invitational at 102.1 mph. Some scouting services project him as a first baseman in the professional ranks despite a strong throwing arm from third.
Gorman has a bonus pool slot value of $3.2 million.
“We were thrilled to take Nolan,” stated St. Louis Cardinals Scouting Director Randy Flores. “The way the board worked out, you can’t believe a left-handed hitter as young as he is, who has performed with power on the biggest stage, was available to us.”
Gorman was showcased on all-star teams and for USA Baseball last summer, and won multiple home run derbies, including the 2017 MLB High School Home Run Derby during All-Star Week in Miami. He also took part in home run hitting contests at Wrigley Field and Petco Park.
Gorman is good friends with left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 16th overall selection earlier in the night. Both players committed to the University of Arizona.
Gorman is the highest selection for the Cardinals since 2013 when they took left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales from Gonzaga University with the 19th overall pick.
The Cardinals have selected 32 pitchers, three catchers, 18 infielders and nine outfielders with their first round selections during the draft’s 53-year history. The team’s highest overall selection was pitcher Braden Looper (3rd pick overall) in 1996. The Cardinals have had only 11 top-10 selections, the last being outfielder J.D. Drew (5th overall) in 1998.
With the 43rd overall pick, the Cardinals selected right-handed pitcher Griffin Roberts out of Wake Forest University. Roberts was 5-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 130 batters in 96.2 innings. He was the ACC Pitcher of the Week three times.
Cardinals sign Grizzlies pitcher
Grizzlies starting pitcher Alec Kisena, who earned the start on opening night this season and leads the Frontier League with 44 strikeouts in just 28 innings, signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals Monday.
Kisena is the second Grizzlie to sign with an MLB organization this year and is the 45th player to sign an affiliated contract in Gateway's 18-year history.
In five starts so far this year, Kisena posted a 3-2 record with a 4.17 ERA, despite a WHIP of just .870. In his final start with the Grizzlies on Sunday evening, Kisena set a single-game career high with 11 strikeouts just over six innings of work.
The Seattle, Washington, native debuted with Gateway on June 14, 2017, against the Schaumburg Boomers and was a fixture in the rotation for the remainder of the season.
He was originally taken by the Detroit Tigers in 16th round of the 2015 amateur draft and, in nine games Gulf Coast League games, had a 2.25 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Kisena joins fellow 2018 Grizzlie Matt Hearn back in the affiliated ranks. Hearn signed with the Colorado Rockies last week.
Trevor Richards also spent part of a season with the Grizzlies in 2016 before signing a free agent contract with the Miami Marlins. The Mater Dei graduate went on to become the Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 and made his big league debut this season.
