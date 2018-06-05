Cardinals bring Molina, Martinez back in time for Miami series, promote Memphis closer

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated All-Stars Yadier Molina and Carlos Martínez from the 10-day disabled list.
Molina has missed 26 games since being hit in the groin on a foul tipped 102 mph fastball from reliever Jordan Hicks May 5. He played two games over the weekend for the double-A Springfield Cardinals. He caught five innings on Saturday and eight innings on Sunday.
Molina was batting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 30 games played at the time of his injury.
Martínez, who made his last appearance for the Cardinals on May 8, was leading the National League with his 1.62 ERA when a lat strain forced him to the DL. He is 3-2 in eight starts. He worked four innings in an injury rehab starting assignment for Springfield last Thursday and will make the start for the Cardinals in a series opener against the Miami Marlins Tuesday.
The Cardinals also announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Preston Guilmet has been purchased from Memphis and infielder Greg Garcia has been placed on the paternity list.
The Cardinals optioned catcher Carson Kelly to Memphis following Sunday’s game and today they optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers to the triple-A club. Memphis catcher Steven Baron has been designated for assignment to make room for Guilmet on the team’s 40-man Major League roster.
Guilmet, 30, was signed by the Cardinals as a minor league free agent in January after having spent the 2017 season pitching for the Yakult Swallows of the Japanese Central League. He was 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA.
The 6-2, 217-pound reliever has a career mark of 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in 19 games in the majors with Cleveland (2013), Baltimore (2014), Tampa Bay (2015) and Milwaukee (2015).
In 21 relief appearances for Memphis this season, Guilmet is 0-0 with a 0.93 ERA and a league-leading 11 saves. He’s struck out 35 in 29 innings pitched and walked just five, holding opposing right-handed hitters to a .094 average (5-for-53) and lefties to a .103 mark (4-for-39).
When facing batters with runners in scoring position, he’s allowed just one hit in 18 at-bats for a .056 mark and he’s stranded 11 of 14 inherited runners for the year.
Comments