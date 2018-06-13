Funeral services for Cardinals Hall of Famer set for Friday

Funeral arrangements have been set for Cardinals Hall of Famer Albert "Red" Schoendienst.





His funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, and will be open to the public. The Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson, archbishop of St. Louis, will celebrate the Mass.

Schoendiesnst, who was a part of the Cardinals family for more than seven decades, died June 6 at 95. Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr., Jeff Idelson, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon plan to join Colleen Schoendienst to offer tribute.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:

Backstoppers

Catholic Charities of St. Louis

Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments-St. Louis

Great Rivers Habitat Alliance

The team set up a web page to honor Schoendienst and to allow fans to share their tributes and condolences, or fans can use the #LoveRed2 hashtag to share a message. The service will be streamed live Friday on cardinals.com for those who can't make it to the church.