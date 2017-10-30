Dodgers, Astros bratty behavior detracting from an otherwise spectacular World Series

The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society.

