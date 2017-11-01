St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work to do to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros

O'Fallon Township High School students will present the fall play 'Sense and Sensibility,' by Jane Austen, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at Milburn Auditorium, 650 Milburn School Rd. in O'Fallon.

About Cheap Seats

Scott Wuerz is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and a veteran writer. He has penned the View From the Cheap Seats Cardinals fan blog for the Belleville News-Democrat since 2007. Contact him on Twitter @scottwuerz or by leaving a comment.