Keith Pompey: Embiid on a mission to revive center position in NBA

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:31 Highland's annual lighted Christmas parade

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:19 Taqueria Z opens in Edwardsville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville

0:26 Miguel Billings blows his horn to raise Haiti relief funds