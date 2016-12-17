Brian Schmitz: Debate rages as NBA teams rest healthy stars

Memphis Grizzlies fans might have been torn when the Cleveland Cavaliers showed up at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night - or at least what passed for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If you paid $100 or so for a ticket, you probably weren't thrilled that LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were left back home to rest in Cleveland, missing their lone trip this season to Memphis.
On the other hand, your chances to witness a Grizzlies' win over the watered-down defending champs improved immensely.
And the Griz did beat the Cavs, 93-85.
Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue decided to put his Big Three in mothballs, throwing another log on the fiery debate over resting healthy - or relatively healthy - stars during the regular-season grind.
Sacramento gave center DeMarcus Cousins the night off on Wednesday, too. L.A. Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall have been healthy scratches this season.
The NBA continues its attempt to alleviate the taxing schedule and improve the product. ESPN reports that the season will start seven to 10 days earlier next October, further reducing the number of back-to-backs and four-games-in-five-nights stretches.
It will mean cutting the preseason schedule from eight games to six or five. (Yes, there is a God.)
Such a decision should help fatigued players who routinely play big minutes and perhaps limit those listless nights.
Dallas owner Mark Cuban tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that "the science is all there that says guys need rest," adding, "If you protect a guy's body, fans get to see them in more games overall."
(Of course, part of the old bird inside me wants to know when these players all got so soft.)
I don't believe it will stop contenders like the Cavs from having their best players sit out occasionally. But the practice of leaving two or more stars at home - or simply resting them all at the same time - is an injustice to paying customers, not to mention TV advertisers.
"My thought on holding people out en mass, I'm not really for it," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "You think of the kid that travels three hours to see somebody and they don't show up, it's tough. So it's complicated."
I had to laugh at Lue's additional reasoning for keeping James, Love and Irving all in Ohio: The Cavs can't run their offense properly with just one star shouldering the load. That's a good one.
Lue obviously kept them in storage solely with the postseason in mind. He is making decisions for next spring this winter, trying to limit the wear and tear on players.
Lue is projecting that his Cavs will play 100 games, maybe more, once again this season. They played an additional 21 games during the 2015-16 postseason.
Unlike about 25 other teams, the Cavs can sacrifice games. This strategy has been San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich's go-to move for years.
In fact, the Spurs were fined $250,000 by the league in 2012 after Pop sent four players home after they played a game in Orlando, making them unavailable for the next night in Miami. Then-Commissioner David Stern scolded Popovich for not alerting the league, its TV partners or the Heat, calling it a "disservice."
It was a rather amusing sight at Orlando International Airport the following morning: Travelers spotted Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Danny Green heading to the Southwest gate for the trip back to San Antonio.
