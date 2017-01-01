Youthful Bucks trio keys 116-96 rout of Bulls

1:43 Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic Pause

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

2:04 East St. Louis junior talks game-tying, winning shots in third-place game