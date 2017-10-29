Kevin Acee: Is Joe Tsai the man to net another big-league team for San Diego?

It's a long way off, if it ever happens. It is something more than a long-shot but less than far-fetched.
Right now, any excitement is derived from new events aligning with recent chatter about future growth.
San Diego is ripe for such speculation and ready to believe.
So bring it on.
And this news about one of its part-time residents isn't exactly out of the blue. Its implications have been foreshadowed by talk at the highest levels around town that Joe Tsai could be the man to vault San Diego back into big-league relevance.
Ever since the Chinese billionaire, whose family lives in La Jolla, bought an expansion team in the National Lacrosse League and placed it in San Diego, there has been chatter about him eventually bringing a major sport to the city.
A Friday report by ESPN that Tsai has bought 49 percent of the NBA Brooklyn Nets with an option to buy controlling interest in four years won't do anything to quell that talk.
While there are many roadblocks to such speculation about the NBA returning to San Diego for the first time since the Clippers left for Los Angeles in 1984, there has also been talk of an NHL franchise coming to town at some point in the next decade. Coincidentally (or not), the San Diego Gulls are owned by Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli.
At the very least, there is a stirring of interest, a spark of hope.
The men running Tsai's NLL franchise, christened the Seals this week, have downplayed talk of Tsai expanding his San Diego sports empire.
"He loves sports," said Josh Gross, Seals vice president of business operations. "Lacrosse is a passion, and basketball is a passion. What it means for San Diego, I have no idea. It might mean nothing for San Diego beyond lacrosse."
Gross and Seals President Steve Govett insist they were brought to town from their previous jobs running the NLL's Denver franchise, which is owned by Stan Kroenke, solely to build a lacrosse team.
However, numerous other people in town, including those who generally know such things, say that Tsai's emergence as a player in San Diego has far-reaching implications for the future of sports and entertainment here.
"He's the guy I think might be able to get it done."
"There are things in the works."
"This is big."
Those are things said to me, essentially unprompted, in the past few weeks by men who move in circles that generally are aware of big happenings before they actually happen.
The talk is speculative and vague. But it all hints at a nascent plan for something getting done that brings a new downtown arena with a major sports league tenant in the next decade.
And Tsai's machinations and ability to get things done are certainly tantalizing for a town that lost the Chargers this year.
Generally, super rich guys stay super rich by not giving their money away in bad businesses. But sometimes super rich guys who love a place and live a sport will make a passion play.
Regardless, Tsai fits the demographic of the likely sports team owner of the future (rich beyond reason) and is the kind of owner it would take to get a team and a venue in San Diego.
Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, the world's largest online retailer, has a fortune valued at almost $11 billion, according to Bloomberg. That makes him the world's 128th-richest man.
He spends much of his time in Hong Kong. His wife and children live in La Jolla.
The ESPN report said current Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov is expected to sell his interest when Tsai triggers his option in four years. Tsai's deal does not include Barclays Center, the Nets' home arena.
While the Nets have reportedly been losing money since their move from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012, the ESPN report said the team is expected to negotiate a new long-term lease at Barclays Center.
The NLL announced the San Diego team on Aug. 29. The team will begin play at Valley View Casino Center in November 2018.
Tsai has not appeared in any official capacity for the Seals yet, though he did choose the name.
His involvement in lacrosse stems from his having played the game at Yale. He is involved in the game internationally, including with the push to have it included in the Olympics. His sons play.
His love for basketball is not as well documented.
As of Friday, though, he is far more financially invested in hoops.
The Nets are valued at $2.3 billion, which would put Tsai's investment in the team at more than $1 billion. It is believed the expansion fee for an NLL franchise was around $5 million.
As for the Nets moving to San Diego, that appears so highly unlikely as to defy logic. Teams generally don't move from the nation's No.1 media market to the 29th-ranked market.
Much of an NBA team's value derives from its television deal. The Nets' deal with YES Network is reportedly worth $40 million a year.
Further, the Los Angeles Lakers' reach in Southern California is prohibitive to another team beyond the Clippers calling the region home, and the league appears to have its sights on putting a team back in Seattle.
There is talk the NHL wants another team on this side of the country.
The timeline that has been discussed among some in San Diego is that a new arena would be built downtown within the next 10 years. Valley View Casino Center, operated by AEG, sits on city property south of Interstate 8 just east of the beach cities. Height restrictions make building a new arena on that site prohibitive, and the land's value to the city is coveted.
So while San Diego regaining a second major sports franchise, especially one that is arena based, is certainly not imminent, it has begun to be talked about.
Thanks to Joe Tsai, now even more so.
