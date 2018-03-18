Frank Vogel faces uncertain future with Magic

The Orlando Magic suffered perhaps the worst defeat of their disastrous 2017-18 season on Jan. 23. The Magic lost, 105-99, at home to the Sacramento Kings, a struggling opponent that was playing on the second night of a back-to-back and was resting its two best veteran players.
Most of the same problems that have afflicted the Magic since they started their long, frustrating rebuilding project six years ago were on display that night, especially an inability – or an unwillingness – to defend.
After the final buzzer, Frank Vogel walked into Amway Center's primary interview room for his postgame press conference. Vogel lamented that he saw warning signs in practice the day before that indicated his players had become a bit sloppy after three successive strong games: a win at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a narrow road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and an impassioned road victory over the Boston Celtics.
A reporter asked Vogel, "How do you correct that? How do you get the guys to correct that?"
"Well," Vogel answered, "if I knew, then we would've played better tonight. Now, these guys ..."
Vogel's voice trailed off and he stopped speaking. Just minutes removed from a painful loss, with his emotions still running hot, he clearly stopped himself just before he said something he would regret, something that revealed just how difficult his entire Magic tenure has been.
In his two seasons with the Magic, Vogel has encountered the same deeply rooted issues that predecessors Jacque Vaughn and Scott Skiles couldn't overcome: an inadequate roster, a losing culture and a group of players who often crumble when they face adversity. Vogel has compiled a 50-102 record during his tenure with the team, including a 21-49 record this season.
And now Vogel finds himself in a predicament coaches dread: on the hot seat, unsure if his team's front office will retain him for next season. Vogel is in a precarious spot. Between Vogel's first and second seasons, the Magic fired Rob Hennigan as the team's general manager, dismissed many other key figures within the basketball operations department and hired Jeff Weltman as the president of basketball operations and John Hammond as the general manager.
Weltman and Vogel would not comment for this article.
As they have remained quiet, gossip has swirled for months within NBA circles about Vogel's future. The speculation accelerated after the Magic followed a superb 8-4 start with an injury-fueled nine-game losing streak. The conjecture has always centered around an assumption that Weltman will want to pick his own coach rather than retain the coach he inherited. Then, with a new coach in place, Weltman ostensibly would undertake an incremental rebuild and reboot the failed effort that began under Hennigan.
Weltman entered the first year of his Magic tenure with a clearly stated goal: He and Hammond wanted to spend the year evaluating the Magic's entire basketball operation. That process extends beyond the players on the roster. It also includes Vogel and his coaching staff.
Vogel is in the second year of a four-year contract that includes a team option for the fourth year, the 2019-20 season. So far, the team option has not been exercised.
As Weltman decides whether to retain Vogel for the 2018-19 season, Weltman must weigh at least two major questions: Could any coach have won consistently this season with the Magic's roster – a deficient roster that has been taxed severely by significant injuries to key contributors Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic? And have Vogel and his staff maximized the roster's talent?
Many executives and scouts throughout the NBA think the Magic's roster has been flawed throughout Vogel's tenure.
In the months leading into Vogel's first season, the Magic made two major failed moves. First, the team traded Victor Oladipo and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis for Serge Ibaka. Then it signed center Bismack Biyombo to a four-year deal worth $17 million per season.
Those decisions gave the Magic an overabundance of big men at a time when guard play has never been more important in the NBA. Ibaka balked at being traded from a winning team to a young, rebuilding team and never got along with his new teammates. Biyombo has a limited skill set on the offensive end, and his addition – at a salary that tied him with Fournier as the team's highest-paid player – put Vogel in a difficult spot in relation to the incumbent starting center, Nikola Vucevic, who arguably was the team's best player.
And finally, the addition of Ibaka forced the Magic to shift Gordon from the power forward spot, where he had shown promise, to the small forward spot, where his offensive game was poorly suited.
Vogel's major error likely was in not shifting to a lineup that would've spread the floor more and made the frontcourt more athletic. He could've moved Fournier to small forward, Gordon to power forward and Ibaka to center and brought Vucevic in off the bench – a configuration that probably would've given the Magic their best chance to win.
At the same time, however, the Magic were woefully undermanned at point guard, where Elfrid Payton was ensconced as the starter.
Payton struggled to shoot and defend throughout his Orlando tenure – two huge deficiencies in a league that now demands more than it ever has from its point guards.
Vogel's 2016-17 Magic team finished with a 29-53 record, and it lost eight games by margins of 20-29 points and eight more games by at least 30 points.
After Weltman and Hammond arrived, they decided to keep the roster mostly intact, with two major offseason acquisitions.
They drafted 19-year-old power forward Isaac, who has enormous potential and could help the team immediately with his defense but is raw on the offensive end. They also signed the San Antonio Spurs' Jonathon Simmons, a reserve wing who brought grit and toughness but struggles to shoot from long range and struggles to handle the ball in traffic.
For the Magic to improve on their win total from the year before, the team needed to make massive internal improvements, both individually and teamwide.
Gordon, Fournier, Payton and Vucevic made some individual gains: Gordon improving his jump shot, Fournier involving teammates more, Payton making his finishing around the rim more accurate and Vucevic adding a more effective 3-point shot. D.J. Augustin, a veteran backup point guard who struggled in his first season with the Magic in 2016-17, has vastly improved this season.
The offense has improved, going from 29th in offensive efficiency last season to 24th this season through Friday's games, according to the NBA's statistics database.
Yet at the same time, the defense has continued to struggle.
After finishing 24th last season in defensive efficiency, allowing 108.0 points per 100 possessions, the Magic have been worse on that end of the floor this season. Through Friday's games, the Magic ranked 26th, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.
The defense also appears out of step in addressing the larger trends throughout the league. At a time when teams are taking cues from advanced analytics and are emphasizing shots at the rim and 3-pointers, the Magic don't defend either type of shot well.
Through Friday, they had allowed the most baskets within 5 feet of the hoop and the eighth-highest field-goal percentage within 5 feet of the hoop, according to the NBA's data.
Meanwhile, the team has allowed the sixth-highest number of corner 3-pointers and has permitted opponents to make them at the league's second-highest percentage.
Many players on the roster struggle to keep opponents in front of them defensively. The Magic no doubt have been hindered by Vucevic's inability to protect the rim and were hindered by Payton's defense, especially in pick-and-roll situations.
Weltman eventually came to the conclusion that Payton's deficiencies were too significant. With Payton headed toward free agency, Weltman determined he didn't want to re-sign Payton. The team traded Payton for a second-round pick in 2018, and the fact that Orlando could only acquire a second-round pick spoke volumes about Payton's value within the league.
But coaches also must find ways to make their personnel as effective as possible, and the Magic have struggled most of the season.
The Magic's 115-106 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on March 2 was an exception. Orlando held Detroit to 43.5 percent shooting that night.
After the game, however, Gordon made a telling comment.
"It's one of the few times that we've listened to the game plan throughout the whole season," Gordon said. "It's good when it comes together and everybody's on the same page and we come out with a win."
Coaches must ensure their players adhere to the game plans and avoid defensive breakdowns, and Magic players have deviated from those plans too often, raising a question that dogged Vogel even during his successful six-year Indiana Pacers tenure: Does he hold his players accountable enough?
Vogel's film-review sessions with his team are meticulous. He calls out players' mistakes, pointing them out in front of the entire roster.
In a few situations this season, he substituted players en masse when they failed to defend.
On Feb. 3, the Washington Wizards made 57.5 percent of their shots in the first half against the Magic at Amway Center and carried a 56-47 lead into halftime. Then, in the opening 3 minutes, 5 seconds of the third quarter, the Wizards made five of their seven shots, culminating in a wide-open trey from the left corner by Tomas Satoransky.
Vogel had seen enough. He called a timeout and took Payton, Simmons, Mario Hezonja and Biyombo out of the game and replaced them with Augustin, Shelvin Mack, Wes Iwundu and Marreese Speights.
Perhaps Vogel could've helped himself, and the team, by doing that more often this season.
But to a large degree, he's been constrained by factors beyond his control.
He was stuck with Payton until the team traded him on Feb. 8.
The Magic also have faced major injury issues, sapping the team of its depth and its primary weapons on offense and defense.
Gordon and Fournier, the team's two leading scorers, have missed 23 games and 13 games, respectively. A fractured metacarpal prevented Vucevic from playing in 24 games. Isaac sat out 47 games, all but one of them due to a sprained ankle. And Ross has missed 48 games because of a knee injury.
The Magic have lost plenty of games they probably should've won, including one loss apiece to the Atlanta Hawks and New York, two losses to the Kings and three losses to the Chicago Bulls.
The blowout defeats that marred the 2016-17 have been less frequent this season. The Magic have lost three games by margins of 20-29 points and two games by at least 30 points.
That's an improvement.
But it may not be enough to save Vogel's job.
