Embracing his Hispanic heritage has helped Kiko Alonso blossom

You may need a translator to understand what's being discussed on Kiko Alonso's Twitter feed, because he's now catering to a bilingual audience.
But this should surprise no one, considering the Dolphins linebacker goes by "el bravo" on Instagram.
Everything about Alonso these days has some Latin flavor sprinkled in.
He routinely plays reggaeton music inside the Dolphins locker room, introducing elements of his Cuban, Colombian and Puerto Rican blended culture to his teammates, who have fallen in love with his mom's paella.
"They like the food a lot better than they like the music," Alonso joked.
Those musical and culinary tastes are a fit in South Florida, and being immersed in a region with strong Hispanic culture has helped Alonso come out of his shell, according to those close to him.
"This is the closest he's had to being around so much Spanish influence, and he's beginning to blossom," said his mother Monica, who grew up in Colombia, which is where most of her family still resides.
Alonso, 26, and his two brothers, Carlos and Lucas, used to spend summers there with Monica's parents, and he spent a large portion of this summer there at his grandparents' farm.
"I think it's really important to know where you come from," said Alonso's mother, who taught Spanish before retiring. "My husband Carlos (Sr.) is Cuban. (Kiko) gets a little flavor of both. Spending time this summer in Colombia was good for him. It reconnected him with his roots."
Born in Cuba, Alonso's father Carlos was raised in Puerto Rico. As for Kiko, he was born in the Boston area but raised in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, Calif.
After attending college at Oregon, he has now played professionally in Buffalo, Philadelphia and Miami.
"He loves being in Miami," his mother said. "He's so laid back and soft-spoken. It's fun to see him gravitate toward this. He loves the culture. He loves the food. He loves the language. The music? Forget it. He's in the right spot!"
The same can said about Alonso's role as the Dolphins' starting middle linebacker, where he serves as the quarterback of the defense, calling all the plays and directing traffic.
Kiko, whose birth name is Kristian, leads the Dolphins and ranks 15th in the NFL with 62 tackles. He's also recovered two fumbles.
Alonso is on pace to finish the season with 142 tackles if he stays healthy and plays all 16 games, which would be a major accomplishment considering he's battled knee injuries for most of the past two years.
Alonso made 159 tackles in his breakout rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 2013, so that type of production is realistic for him, when healthy.
Moreso than the tackling, Alonso is viewed as a coverage specialist, and the Dolphins' coaches valued his coverage skills so much they even considered playing him on the outside after acquiring him in an offseason trade from the Eagles.
"I think that was the biggest evaluation process ... What do we want to do with him?" Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. "But he has been pretty much as advertised."
Alonso was the key to the trade that brought him and cornerback Byron Maxwell to Miami in exchange for a swap of first-round picks with Philadelphia. The Dolphins had been searching for a productive inside linebacker since 2013.
Under his leadership, the Dolphins defense has been making steady improvement the past month, especially against the run. And proof that they can be a strong overall unit is exists in the fact that Miami is the NFL's top-ranked team in third-down defense, limiting opponents to a 31.3 percent conversion rate.
"Everyone is just doing their job," Alonso said of his unit, which is allowing 22.7 points per game (ranked 17th) and 367 yards per game (20th). "A lot of times it was a guy here and a guy there not being in their gap. But we're doing a good job of clogging up all the gaps and making the ball-carrier find some running room."
Alonso's production in the NFL is significant, as the percentage of Hispanics in the league has been estimated at less than 1 percent. He's the third player of Hispanic descent on the team this decade, joining former receivers Greg Camarillo and Roberto Wallace.
Although fluent in Spanish, Alonso said he sometimes lacks specific vocabulary for what he wants to say in that language. But that will come in time, he insists, because he plans to fully immerse himself in South Florida's Hispanic community.
"I'd practice my Spanish in the house with my parents. They spoke more Spanish to us because it's so easy to lose it when you're in a community where only English is spoken," Alonso said. "We try and go back and do it at home so we don't lose it.
"Now I don't have to do that. I've got plenty of opportunity to practice. I can appreciate things a lot more."
Comments