Steve Popper: Jets must make right move in draft after bold trade

With the NFL draft still more than a month away, the Jets made a bold move Saturday morning.
Or they made a boneheaded giveaway.
It all depends on what happens next, and the track record isn't great.
In what is a quarterback-rich draft the Jets moved aggressively to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, swapping their No. 6 overall pick as well as a pair of second-rounders in this year's draft, the No. 37 and 49 overall, as well as their second-round pick next year.
Seems reasonable, considering there is a debate on just who is the best quarterback in this year's draft among a class that includes Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. Maybe Lamar Jackson gets in the mix or Mason Rudolph or Luke Falk becomes this year's Tom Brady.
You remember Tom Brady, don't you Jets fans? You remember that the Jets took the only quarterback in the first round of the 2000 draft, grabbing Chad Pennington at No. 18 overall. Actually, he was the only quarterback taken in the first two rounds, in the top 64 picks – before Hofstra's Gio Carmazzi was plucked at No. 65. And it was all the way down at No. 199 that the Patriots selected Brady.
Jets fans might know this better than any other group in sports. There is still a flinch reflex when they think about the quarterback draft of 1983 when John Elway went first overall and the Jets grabbed the fifth QB in the first round, Ken O'Brien. And that was three spots ahead of Dan Marino to the Dolphins.
So maybe it's not whether you pick third or sixth or even first, but whether you make the right choice with that pick.
The Jets, with plenty of needs, and lots of hole to fill, gave up the depth of picks they owned and are gambling that at No. 3 they can get the player – almost certainly a quarterback – that they want. They failed in the effort to get Kirk Cousins in free agency and came out with stopgap measures in Josh McKown and Teddy Bridgewater on one-year deals.
The problem is that in leapfrogging the Browns at No. 4 and the Broncos at No. 5, both teams who are almost certainly in the market for a franchise quarterback, the Jets still have no sure thing. The Broncos might not even go for a quarterback with the signing of Case Keenum to a two-year deal. Maybe some combination out of Saquon Barkley, Quenton Nelson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denzel Ward and Bradley Chubb are sprinkled among those first five picks. So at No. 6 they still might have gotten the third quarterback. Maybe it's the fourth and maybe it's even the second.
The thing is the Browns at No. 1 (and 4) need a quarterback. The Giants need one at No. 2. So the Jets could still find themselves with the third choice now that the Browns know that two quarterback-hungry teams are wedged between their two picks.
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan attended Mayfield's pro day on Wednesday at Oklahoma and was witness to Rosen's workout at UCLA the next day. So maybe Maccagnan has seen something he needs – or seen something in the third or fourth choice among the QB's that he doesn't want to be saddled with now.
If that brings the Jets Eli Manning, Philip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger rather than J.P. Loseman, it's worth the move up. But if they wind up with Pennington or O'Brien again, the pile of picks that they let loose to move up these three spots may come back to haunt them.
