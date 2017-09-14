There are two NFL teams in LA, and the people who live there are watching other games

St. Louis football fans still bitter about Stan Kroenke and the Rams move to Los Angeles in 2016 can delight in the team’s blase reception in California.
While the NFL thinks it better to have two teams in LA and none in St. Louis, Tinseltown apparently doesn’t care about either of them.
Television ratings for Week 1 of the new season were down across the board 13 percent, according to Nielsen ratings. Hurricane Irma, the league says, has something to with that.
But Irma doesn’t explain how the Rams had higher ratings in St. Louis last season than they did in Los Angles last year. And it certainly doesn’t explain how three other games attracted more viewers in the Los Angeles market than the Rams’ season opening route 46-9 route of the Indianapolis Colts.
The top rated game in LA was the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys. No. 2 was the Seahawks vs. the Packers. No. 3 was the Eagles vs. the Redskins.
Limping in fourth place were the Rams.
In their own market. Less than two years since the team’s return.
LA Rams set a new attendance record with 12 fans in the stadium today! pic.twitter.com/4uHJL4Cgbs— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 10, 2017
And it wasn’t because all their football-starved fans were packing in the Los Angeles Coliseum. The home stadium was roughly just a third full for the game, even though some tickets could be had for $6 each.
Remember, these are the fans who were supposedly starving for the NFL during the 20 years the Rams played in St. Louis, the market that Kroenke claimed didn’t support his team.
It get’s worse: The Chargers, in their first game in LA since moving from San Diego, failed to sell out 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson for either of their two home preseason games. There are plenty of tickets left for the home opener Sunday against Belleville East graduate Chase Allen and the Miami Dolphins.
