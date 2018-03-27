Swansea's Keller sets Arizona Coyotes' rookie scoring record

Former Swansea resident Clayton Keller, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, established the new rookie scoring record for the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
The open-net goal in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning was the 23rd of the season for Keller, breaking Peter Mueller's total set in 2008.
The Coyotes are 17-12-6 since January, but remain in last place in the Western Conference Pacific Division. Keller, meanwhile, has extended his personal scoring streak to nine games.
He has 13 points over that stretch and has multiple points in each of the Coyotes' last four games.
“I think we’re trying to treat every game like a playoff game and we kind of get up for that,” Keller told the Associated Press after the game. “We just want to come out and finish the year strong and hopefully bring something home for next year.”
With 23 goals and 38 assists, Keller has 63 points on the season. Among NHL rookies, that ranks second only to the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal, who has 76 points. Arizona still has six games remaining.
Keller, a 19-year-old left-handed shooting forward, made his NHL debut last March in St. Louis against the Blues, just days after signing a three-year contract with the Coyotes. He was the NHL Rookie of the Month in October.
