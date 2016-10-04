Barret Jackman signs one-day deal to retire with Blues

Barret Jackman began his career with the St. Louis Blues and after signing a one-day contract with the club on Tuesday, retired as a Blue.
Jackman played 13 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Blues, the team that made him their first-round pick (17th overall) in the 1999 draft.
The Blues threw Jackman and his family a wonderful farewell party hat was attended by all the current players and numerous alumni, including Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, Bernie Federko and Wayne Gretzky.
The retirement decision didn’t come easy for the 35-year-old Jackman, who played his first NHL game in 2002 against the Detroit Red Wings.
“One day I’d say ‘Yeah I’m done,’ the next day I’d say ‘No, I’m going to wait for an offer,”’ Jackman said. “I just told my agent don’t beg to get me a job. If somebody calls that’d be great, but I’m not begging. They called me with a couple different PTOs (pro tryout contracts) and inquiries and I just told them you know what, I’m done. I’m at peace with it.
“I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a lot of great memories and I was ready.”
Jackman became an early favorite of longtime Blues defenseman Bob Plager, who passed on his familiar No. 5 to Jackman at Jackman’s first Blues training camp.
Jackman remains the Blues’ only Calder Trophy winner as NHL Rookie of the Year, picking up that honor in 2003.
In 803 games with the Blues, Jackman had 28 goals, 153 assists, 1,026 penalty minutes and a plus-minus rating of plus-53.
Near the end of his Blues tenure, Jackman had a penchant for scoring big playoff goals. He netted the game-winner late in the third period of Game 2 in a 2013 first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.
Jackman also had an overtime goal to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, again in Game 2 of a first-round series.
Jackman played 876 career games, signing with the Nashville Predators and playing there in 2015-16 before having his contract bought out earlier this summer. Jackman signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Predators in July, 2015.
He ranked second overall in games played by a Blue (first among defensemen), fourth in franchise history in penalty minutes and 11th in plus-minus.
Only Federko and Jackman have played 13 seasons with the Blues franchise.
