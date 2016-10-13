New Blues forward has goal and assist in home debut

Parayko's 31 points before Friday are the fourth highest by a rookie defenseman in Blues franchise history. His plus-minus rating of plus 26 is the highest ever mark by a Blues rookie and leads all NHL rookies.
Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with the St. Louis County Police Department for four years.
Sheila Simon, of Carbondale, Illinois, who is the Democrat running for the Illinois Senate 58th District, talks about why people should vote for her. She is running against Republican Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, Illinois. They are vying to replace state Sen. David Leuchtefeld, R-Okawville, who is retiring.