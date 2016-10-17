Want Winter Classic tickets for Blues-Blackhawks? Here’s your chance

A limited number of tickets for the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 2 will go on sale to the public on Tuesday.
Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday at www.ticketmaster.com and www.ticketmaster.ca for the Jan. 2 game between the Blues and Blackhawks at Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Each ticket includes a strip that includes a ticket to the Blues-Blackhawks alumni game 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets for the Winter Classic have been extremely scarce as Blues and Blackhawks season ticket holders, Cardinals season ticket holders and NHL partners also were in the original ticket sale mix.
The outdoor game is set for noon Jan. 2, 2017 at Busch Stadium and will be broadcast nationally throughout the U.S and Canada.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Comments