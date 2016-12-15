Blues showing faith in Jake Allen, who has been solid at home

The numbers suggest that Jake Allen has been a far different goaltender in Scottrade Center this season than when the St. Louis Blues are on the road.
Before Thursday’s home game against the New Jersey Devils, Allen was 10-0-2 at home with a .932 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average with one shutout.
Away from Scottrade, neither Allen nor the Blues — who are 12-1-3 at home and 4-9-1 on the road — have looked the same.
Allen’s road splits include a 4-6-1 record, a .879 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average. He was replaced in the third period Tuesday in the Blues’ 6-3 road loss to Nashville after allowing five goals on 33 shots.
Blues coach Ken Hitchcock hasn’t lost faith in the 26-year-old goaltender and put him back in goal Tuesday to face the Devils. Allen’s overall numbers include a 14-6-3 mark with a 2.52 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
“He’s our guy, you’ve got to stick with him,” Hitchcock said. “These are the adversity and growing pains you go through as a young starting goalie. You’ve got to learn to fight through this stuff, you’ve got to learn to battle through this stuff.
“It can’t be just one way, you don’t get to be a starting goalie without having to go through all the adversity that young guys have to go through.”
While Allen’s road woes have been well documented, it’s not like he is struggling while the rest of the team has played well on the road.
“Sure he’s got some bumps in the road but we trust him,” Hitchcock said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in him and for us, were going to just flat stick with him.”
Morning skate
Along with announcing Allen would be the starter in goal, Hitchcock indicated that fourth-line winger Ryan Reaves was “probable” to play after heading to the dressing room before the end of the morning skate.
“Who says he’s lost? He’s not lost,” Hitchcock said when asked whether Reaves might have to miss the game. “We’ll take him into tonight. He’s probable to play.”
Whatever Reaves may be dealing with is not serious, Hitchcock said.
“No, no, no,” he said. “He came out with the wrong color, so we gave him a short shift.”
Known for juggling his lines on a fairly regular basis, Hitchcock on Tuesday instead showed off new defense pairings.
At the morning skate, Alex Pietrangelo was paired with Joel Edmundson while Jay Bouwmeester and Colton Paryako were together. The other pairing was Kevin Shattenkirk and newcomer Brad Hunt.
Hitchcock is seeking more communication and a bit of freshness with the new defense pairings.
“I think sometimes when you play together a long time, you go silent on each other,” Hitchcock said. “I’m not saying this is going to be here for a long period of time. We change forwards, and we always stay with the same two guys all the time, but we change the third guy just to create different energy.
“But we haven’t done that on defense. I just think opening up communication — playing with a new partner forces you to communicate and talk — and I think that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get a higher level of communication on the ice so that we can play faster.”
Documentary series to debut Friday
While they are used to dealing with the media, the Blues have encountered many more camera crews this month while being followed around for the filming of “Road to the Outdoor Classics,” a weekly documentary series that makes its debut on the EPIX television network at 9 p.m. Friday.
“They do a good job of just kind of hanging around the group, not really getting in the way or anything like that,” Blues forward Alexander Steen said. “They’re great guys; we’ve really gotten to know them and they’re doing a good job.
“There’s no distractions or anything like that. They’re very good at what they do and it’s actually been kind of interesting and fun to have them around.”
The series, which includes player interaction and behind-the-scenes footage both on and off the ice, leads up to the Blues’ game with the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 2 in the NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic outdoor game.
The camera crews have been following the Blues since their Dec. 8 game against the New York Islanders.
Short streaks
The Blues entered Tuesday with a two-game losing streak. They’ve had three of those this season, but each time stopped the losing skid before it reached three games.
How have the Blues managed to stop the losing so quickly?
“Home games,” joked Hitchcock, whose team was 12-1-3 at home before Thursday and 4-9-1 on the road. “We’re willing to look in the mirror. I think all of us know that we’ve got to play better on the road and we can’t rely on home-cooking all the time.”
The Blues’ road performances have at times been more disjointed, with solid starts followed by rough finishes.
“We’ve shown on the last road some of our best hockey has been in the first half of the game, and some of our poorest hockey has been in the second half of the game,” Hitchcock said. “So we know that’s got to get fixed. But when we’re at home, we’ve got to continue and play consistent hockey.
“We’ve been able to put a lot of pressure on teams at home, we’ve played with a lot of diligence and great structure, and so we’ve won a lot of games in the third period or the second half of games.”
Game-day lineup
Blues forward lines
Jaden Schwartz-Paul Stastny-Dmitrij Jaskin
Robby Fabbri-Jori Lehtera-Vladimir arasenko
Alexander Steen-Patrik Berglund-David Perron
Scottie Upshall-Kyle Brodziak-Ryan Reaves
Defense pairings
Joel Edmundson-Alex Pietrangelo
Brad Hunt-Kevin Shattenkirk
Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Paraylp
Goalie
Jake Allen
