Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic

Gerry Nelson is blind and he talks about how 12-year-old son Wyatt Nelson would share their love of hockey by Wyatt doing play by play in the stands. The Blues invited the family to St. Louis for Game 2 of the San Jose Sharks series, with Wyatt also invited to broadcast on KMOX Radio.
Parayko's 31 points before Friday are the fourth highest by a rookie defenseman in Blues franchise history. His plus-minus rating of plus 26 is the highest ever mark by a Blues rookie and leads all NHL rookies.
The Althoff Crusaders defeated the Quincy Blue Devils 73-61 as senior Jordan Goodwin scored 28 points and corralled 10 rebounds. Althoff has advanced to the semifinals of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
The Marist RedHawks of Chicago's East Suburban Catholic League have all the parts of a contender, says O'Fallon Panthers coach Brian Muniz. Marist advanced to the semifinals of the Centralia Holiday Tournament, which includes 16 high school boys basketball teams.