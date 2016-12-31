NHL Winter Classic, Blues legends draw huge crowd to Busch Stadium

From the moment the announcement was made about the St. Louis Blues playing host to the NHL Winter Classic, Belleville resident Tim Simpson has been counting down the days.
“I couldn’t believe when they announced it that they were actually going to do it,” said Simpson, joined by his son, 23-year-old Mitch Simpson on Saturday in matching Blues replica Winter Classic jerseys. “It’s mulled around in people’s heads for a few years, and it’s never come about, but this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me. He may get another chance, but it might be my only opportunity, so I made sure I took care of that.”
The Simpsons joined thousands of other fans outside Busch Stadium on Saturday prior to the Blues-Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Game. Ballpark Village served as the site for the NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic PreGame area with live music and hockey-themed interactive areas.
According to the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the Winter Classic is expected to create an economic impact of $18.5 million for the St. Louis region. More than 45,000 tickets were sold to the Alumni Game and Monday’s Winter Classic outdoor game between the Blues and Blackhawks.
Mitch Simpson was wearing a No. 15 Robby Fabbri jersey, while his father was sporting a No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko model.
“I got this the day they came out,” Mitch Simpson said. “I just happened to have tickets to that game already, so I got there early and stood in line for about 45 minutes at Scottrade to get them.”
The jerseys ran the Simpsons about $225 apiece, and the Winter Classic tickets set them back another $325 apiece.
Part of the draw for Mitch Simpson was seeing Wayne Gretzky and some of the older Blues he never got to watch live when they were here.
“It’s a blast. I can’t wait — and it’s only going to be cooler watching Gretzky play,” Simpson said. “I wasn’t old enough to watch him when he was in his prime, so this is great. I’m really excited to see Gretzky and Pierre Turgeon ... he was one of my favorites growing up. It’s just cool to see the guys I watched growing up playing again, the guys that got me turned on to the Blues.”
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
NHL Winter Classic Schedule of Events
Saturday, Dec. 31
NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game: Blues vs. Blackhawks, 1:30 p.m. at Busch Stadium (TV: Fox Sports Midwest)
Monday, Jan. 2
NHL Winter Classic: Blues vs. Blackhawks, noon at Busch Stadium (TV: NBC, KSDK Channel 5; Radio: KMOX-AM 1120)
Sunday, Jan. 8
One Nation Classic: Blues skills competition, St. Louis' Greatest Pickup Hockey Game, Police Officers vs. Firefighters game, 11:30 a.m. at Busch Stadium
