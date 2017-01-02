Tarasenko leads Blues to Winter Classic win

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday during the NHL’S Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.
The Blues had two third period goals from Vladimir Tarasenko and a second period goal from Patrik Berglund to tie the game. Alexander Steen added an empty net goal with 1:14 remaining in the third period. The Blackhawks had a first period goal from Michal Kempny.
The Winter Classic marks the first victory for the Blues over the Blackhawks this season.
