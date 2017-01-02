Weather won’t delay Winter Classic start

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic Pause

1:20 Blues forward David Perron talks about the NHL Winter Classic

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:13 It's a girl! First local baby of the new year born at St. Elizabeth's

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win