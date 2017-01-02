Live blog: Fog, rain don’t stop fans from packing downtown for Winter Classic

It was an eerie setting Monday morning as thousands of hockey fans descended on a fog-shrouded Busch Stadium.
They were there to participate in pregame festivities ahead of the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks and weren’t letting a little light rain and foggy conditions bother them.
The NHL announced early Monday morning the game would remain scheduled for a noon start time, though weather-related delays are possible.
Beer was flowing as hockey fans tailgated at various parking lots surrounding the stadium. Area bars around the stadium, including the ones at Ballpark Village, Paddy O’s and others, were doing a brisk business. So were vendors selling anything Winter Classic related as fans proudly sporting their new Blues Winter Classic jerseys.
St. Louis area native and Grammy award-winning artist entertained fans with a pregame concert at Ballpark Village, the site of the official NHL PreGame Winter Classic tailgate area.
Camera crews were busy getting set up near the field as hundreds of workers prepared for an onslaught of fans with crowds expected to reach more than 45,000 inside the stadium.
Media from the U.S. and Canada, including most major media outlets, filled the press box to overflowing similar to a St. Louis Cardinals World Series or playoff game.
Fans did their best to avoid getting any wetter once they entered the stadium, which wasn’t easy since umbrellas were on the list of items banned from being brought inside by the NHL.
On the ice
Once the Blues hit the ice for warmups, forward Jaden Schwartz was part of the contingent. Schwartz did not make the practice yesterday at Busch Stadium because of an illness, but was expected to play in the game. Forward Nail Yakupov, who also was out with an illness, was not on the ice for warmups.
Those sharp-looking vintage Blues jerseys being worn for the Winter Classic will be worn for six more games this season, including Saturday against the Dallas Stars.
Just in case
The NHL issued a series of contingency plans to deal with any potential weather delays at the Winter Classic. At least two periods are required for it to be considered a regulation game.
Here is the actual release from the NHL, which includes the bizarre scenario where the Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic game could be decided with a shootout on Feb. 26 at United Center in Chicago.
“If the game is started, then stopped permanently due to unplayable weather conditions, it will be deemed “official” once two periods have been played. The team leading at the time play is stopped will be declared the winner and will be awarded two points in the standings.
If the game is tied at the time play is stopped permanently, any time after two periods of play, each team will be awarded one point in the standings, with an opportunity to earn an additional point in a standard shootout format.
If weather conditions permit, the shootout will be conducted at Busch Stadium immediately after regulation play has been stopped. If weather conditions make it impossible to conduct a shootout safely at Busch Stadium, the shootout will take place at United Center on Sunday, February 26 prior to the regularly scheduled St. Louis-Chicago game, with St. Louis deemed the home club for shootout purposes only.”
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
