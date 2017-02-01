Blues fire Hitchcock; Yeo takes over behind bench

The St. Louis Blues have fired head coach Ken Hitchcock, replacing him with coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo.
“Ken Hitchcock has been relieved of his coaching duties,” a posting on the Blues official Facebook page announced Wednesday morning. “Mike Yeo will begin his tenure as head coach.”
The Blues are 24-21-5, good for fourth in the Western Conference of the NHL. This season was to be Hitchcock’s last behind the bench for the Blues, with Yeo scheduled to take over next season.
That transfer of power took place instead on Wednesday.
The firing comes on the heels of the Blues’ 5-3 loss to Winnipeg Tuesday at Scottrade Center. The team has been outscored 157-141 this season, marked by poor goalie play by Jake Allen.
They are 3-7 in their last 10 games, with Yeo’s debut behind the bench coming in a home game Thursday against Toronto at Scottrade.
In six seasons with St. Louis, the 66-year-old Hitchock was 248-100-41, but his team struggled to find consistency this year. Before it began, he announced plans to retire following the season, with Yeo, 43, hired to take over once Hitchcock stepped away.
His Blues teams made the playoffs all five seasons going into this year, but they lost in the first round three times, another time in the second round and a third time in the third round.
Yeo begins his second head coaching tenure in the NHL; he was behind the bench for the Minnesota Wild from 2011-16, with a record of 173-132-44.
