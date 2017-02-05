Blues take another hit, lose forward Robby Fabbri with knee injury

An already rough season for the St. Louis Blues took another hit Sunday when the club announced forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury to his left knee suffered Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fabbri was injured with 11 minute, 18 seconds remaining in the first period Saturday on a hit near the Blues bench by the Penguins’ Carter Rowney. Fabbri had to be helped to the dressing room and did not return.
The 21-year-old Fabbri had 11 goals and 29 points in 51 games this season. As a rookie last season, Fabbri had 18 goals and 37 points in 72 games, then added four goals and 15 points in 20 playoff games.
Fabbri was the Blues’ first-round pick in 2014, selected with the 21st overall pick.
The club said Fabbri would be back on the ice in September when training camp begins.
The Blues recalled forwards Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.
Agostino, signed by the Blues as a free agent last summer, is the AHL’s top scorer with 18 goals and 60 points in 48 games. Paajarvi has six goals and 16 points in 25 games with the Wolves.
The Blues (25-22-5), fighting for a Western Conference playoff spot, open a four-game road trip at 6 p.m. Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
